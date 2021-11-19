European Economics Preview: UK Retail Sales, Public Sector Finance Data Due

Retail sales and public sector finances from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.30 am ET, France's Insee publishes unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to drop to 7.8 percent in the third quarter from 8 percent a quarter ago.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales and public sector finance data. Retail sales are forecast to grow 0.5 percent on month in October, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in September.

In the meantime, producer prices are due from Germany. Producer price inflation is seen rising to 16.2 percent in October from 14.2 percent in September.

Also, quarterly GDP data is due from Norway. Economists forecast the Mainland-Norway to expand 2.5 percent sequentially in the third quarter after rising 1.4 percent in the second quarter.

At 3.30 am ET, European Central Bank Chief Christine Lagarde is set to speak at the 31st Frankfurt European Banking Congress 2021 "From Recovery to Strength".

At 4.00 am ET, the ECB releases euro area current account data for September.

