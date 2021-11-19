New Zealand Credit Card Spending Grows In October

New Zealand credit card spending grew in October, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Friday.

Credit card spending increased 8.4 percent monthly in October, after a 3.3 percent declined in September. Spending rose for the first time in three months.

On a yearly basis, credit card spending fell to 5.6 percent in October, following a 12.8 percent decrease in the previous month.

Domestic billing increased 9.3 percent monthly to NZ$3.328 billion and overseas billings grew to NZ$305 million in October, data showed.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.