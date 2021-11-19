Eurozone Current Account Surplus Increases In September

The euro area current account surplus increased in September, data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.

The current account surplus rose to EUR 19 billion from EUR 17 billion in the previous month.

The surpluses on goods and services trade and primary income were partly offset by a deficit in secondary income.

The surplus on goods trade fell to EUR 16 billion from EUR 19 billion. Meanwhile, trade in services showed a surplus of EUR 10 billion compared to a shortfall of -EUR 1 billion in August.



At the same time, the surplus on primary income increased to EUR 7 billion from EUR 5 billion. Meanwhile, the deficit on secondary income widened sharply to EUR 15 billion from EUR 6 billion.

During twelve months to September, the current account surplus totaled EUR 320 billion or 2.7 percent of GDP compared to EUR 172 billion or 1.5 percent of GDP a year earlier.

