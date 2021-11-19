Italy Industrial Turnover Growth Slows In September

Italy's industrial turnover grew at a softer pace in September, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

Industrial turnover grew 0.1 percent month-on-month in September, after a 0.5 percent rise in August.

Domestic turnover remained unchanged in September, after a 0.9 percent gain in August. Foreign turnover grew 0.2 percent, after a 0.3 percent fall.

Turnover of energy grew 5.5 percent monthly in September. Turnover of intermediate goods turnover gained 0.1 percent and consumer goods turnover increased 1.2 percent.

Meanwhile, capital goods declined 2.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial turnover rose 15.2 percent in September, following a 12.4 percent increase in the previous month.

Domestic turnover increased 17.0 percent and foreign turnover expanded 11.6 percent in September.

