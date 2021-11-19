Poland Average Gross Wages Rise In October

Poland's average gross wages increased in October, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

Average gross wages and salaries grew 8.4 percent year-on-year in October and amounted to 5917.15 PLN. Economists had expected a growth of 9.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, average gross wages rose 1.3 percent in October.

Average paid employment rose 0.5 percent annually in October and amounted to 6351.1 thousand. This was in line with economists' expectation.

On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment increased 0.1 percent in October.

For the January to October period, average gross wages rose 8.4 percent and average paid employment increased 0.3 percent.

