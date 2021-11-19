Wall Street Set To Open Mostly Lower

On a day of lean economic announcements trading activity may be somewhat subdued on Friday.

Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading lower.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly lower.

As of 7.15 am ET, the Dow futures were down 188.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 11.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 54.50 points.

The major U.S. stock indexes fluctuated on Thursday before closing mixed. The Nasdaq climbed 72.14 points or 0.5 percent to 15,993.71 and the S&P 500 rose 15.87 points or 0.3 percent to 4,704.54, the narrower Dow recovered from its early lows but still closed down 60.10 points or 0.2 percent at 35,870.95.

On the economic front, Quarterly Services Survey for the third quarter will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior quarter, the selected services revenue was up 3.9 percent, and the information revenue were up 5.0 percent.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was up 724 and the U.S. rig count was up 556.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller to speak on the economic outlook before Center for Financial Stability Event at 10.45 am ET.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida to speak on Perspectives on Global Monetary Policy Coordination, Cooperation, and Correlation before virtual Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Asia Economic Policy Conference at 10.45 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. Chinese shares rallied after reports that Beijing is likely to introduce more tax and fee reductions that could amount to more than 500 billion yuan or $78.31 billion.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 39.66 points, or 1.12 percent, to settle at 3,560.37.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 269.75 points, or 1.07 percent, to 25,049.97.

Japanese shares advanced after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a fresh stimulus package with spending worth around 56 trillion yen or $490 billion.

The Nikkei average inched up 147.21 points, or half a percent, to 29,745.87 while the broader Topix index closed 0.44 percent higher at 2,044.53.

Australian eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 17.30 points, or 0.23 percent, to 7,396.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 16.70 points, or 0.22 percent, at 7,729.90.

European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is sliding 39.34 points or 0.55 percent. The German DAX is losing 28.90 points or 0.18 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 44.37 points or 0.61 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 28.94 points or 0.23 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.62 percent.

