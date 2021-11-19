Justin Bieber Announces New Dates For Justice World Tour

Pop superstar Justin Bieber has announced new dates for his upcoming Justice World Tour.

The trek, which is set to commence in May 2022, will see Bieber traveling to over 20 countries across five continents and playing more than 90 dates over a span of ten months.

Bieber is scheduled to play in the U.K. from February 8-26, 2023, with shows in Glasgow, Aberdeen, London, Birmingham, Manchester and Sheffield.

The Justice World Tour, which is named after Justin's hit album Justice, will be the singer's first global trek since 2017. It will follow the recently announced 52-date North American Tour that is set to kick off with a show in San Diego on February 18.

Bieber's tour was set to kick off this summer, but the dates were pushed back to next year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"We've been working hard to create the best show we've ever done, and we can't wait to share it with fans around the world. I'll see you soon," said Bieber.

The Justice album, which included hits such as "Anyone" and "Peaches," debuted as the most-streamed record in 117 countries.

Bieber's Justice World Tour Dates:

2022

May 22 Monterrey, Mexico - Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey

May 23 Guadalajara, Mexico - Estadio 3 de Marzo

May 25 Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

August 3 Skanderborg, Denmark - Smukfest

August 5 Malmo, Sweden - Bigslap Xl

August 7 Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Summertime

August 9 Helsinki, Finland - Kaisaniemen Park

September 4 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Rock In Rio

September 7 Santiago, Chile - Estadio Nacional

September 10 Buenos Aires, Argentina - Estadio Único de La Plata

September 28 Cape Town, South Africa - Cape Town Stadium

October 1 Johannesburg, South Africa - Johannesburg FNB Stadium

October 13 Tel Aviv, Israel - HaYarkon Park

November 22 Perth, Australia - HBF Park

November 26 Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium

November 30 Sydney, Australia - Sydney Football Stadium

December 3 Brisbane, Australia - Suncorp Stadium

December 7 Auckland, New Zealand - Mt Smart Stadium

2023

January 13 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

January 16 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

January 18 Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

January 21 Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

January 23 Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

January 25 Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

January 27 & 28 Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

January 31 Cologne, Germany - LANXESS Arena

February 2 Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

February 4 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

February 8 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

February 11 Aberdeen, UK - P&J Live

February 13 & 14 London, UK - The O2

February 22 Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

February 25 Manchester, UK - AO Arena

February 26 Sheffield, UK - Utilita Arena

March 6 Paris, France - Accor Arena

March 9 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

March 11 Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

March 12 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

March 15 Stockholm, Sweden - Tele2 Arena

March 17 & 18 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

March 20 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

March 24 Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

March 25 Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena

