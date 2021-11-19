Justin Bieber Announces New Dates For Justice World Tour

Pop superstar Justin Bieber has announced new dates for his upcoming Justice World Tour.
The trek, which is set to commence in May 2022, will see Bieber traveling to over 20 countries across five continents and playing more than 90 dates over a span of ten months.
Bieber is scheduled to play in the U.K. from February 8-26, 2023, with shows in Glasgow, Aberdeen, London, Birmingham, Manchester and Sheffield.
The Justice World Tour, which is named after Justin's hit album Justice, will be the singer's first global trek since 2017. It will follow the recently announced 52-date North American Tour that is set to kick off with a show in San Diego on February 18.
Bieber's tour was set to kick off this summer, but the dates were pushed back to next year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"We've been working hard to create the best show we've ever done, and we can't wait to share it with fans around the world. I'll see you soon," said Bieber.
The Justice album, which included hits such as "Anyone" and "Peaches," debuted as the most-streamed record in 117 countries.
Bieber's Justice World Tour Dates:
2022
May 22 Monterrey, Mexico - Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey
May 23 Guadalajara, Mexico - Estadio 3 de Marzo
May 25 Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol
August 3 Skanderborg, Denmark - Smukfest
August 5 Malmo, Sweden - Bigslap Xl
August 7 Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Summertime
August 9 Helsinki, Finland - Kaisaniemen Park
September 4 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Rock In Rio
September 7 Santiago, Chile - Estadio Nacional
September 10 Buenos Aires, Argentina - Estadio Único de La Plata
September 28 Cape Town, South Africa - Cape Town Stadium
October 1 Johannesburg, South Africa - Johannesburg FNB Stadium
October 13 Tel Aviv, Israel - HaYarkon Park
November 22 Perth, Australia - HBF Park
November 26 Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium
November 30 Sydney, Australia - Sydney Football Stadium
December 3 Brisbane, Australia - Suncorp Stadium
December 7 Auckland, New Zealand - Mt Smart Stadium
2023
January 13 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
January 16 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
January 18 Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
January 21 Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena
January 23 Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center
January 25 Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
January 27 & 28 Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
January 31 Cologne, Germany - LANXESS Arena
February 2 Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
February 4 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
February 8 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
February 11 Aberdeen, UK - P&J Live
February 13 & 14 London, UK - The O2
February 22 Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
February 25 Manchester, UK - AO Arena
February 26 Sheffield, UK - Utilita Arena
March 6 Paris, France - Accor Arena
March 9 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
March 11 Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena
March 12 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
March 15 Stockholm, Sweden - Tele2 Arena
March 17 & 18 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
March 20 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
March 24 Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle
March 25 Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena
