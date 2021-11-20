Rod Stewart, Nile Rodgers To Play Nordoff Robbins Christmas Concert

Sir Rod Stewart and Nile Rodgers are set to perform at Nordoff Robbins' annual Christmas fundraiser concert.

The live Nordoff Robbins Carol Service show is scheduled to take place at St Luke's Church in Chelsea, London, on December 14. It will feature Stewart along with Imelda May, and saxophonist-presenter Jess Gillam.

Nordoff Robbins is also organizing a virtual event, The Stars Come Out to Sing at Christmas 2021, hosted by Rodgers. The event will be streamed on December 19. The virtual concert will include carols and readings from artists from across the globe.

The concert will raise funds for Nordoff Robbins, the U.K.'s largest music therapy charity. The charity supports the lives of people in the U.K. affected by life-limiting physical and mental illness, disabilities, or feelings of isolation.

"Christmas is a special time and I'm thrilled to be sharing the seasonal joy in person at this year's Nordoff Robbins Carol Service," said Stewart. "Everyone can thrive through the power of music and that's why Nordoff Robbins' work is so important to me. Every music therapy session at Nordoff Robbins is unique because every person is unique."

"The charity's trained music therapists understand that music evokes different reactions and responses in people who may not otherwise be able to connect with the world - and for many, can simply be life changing," he added. "I'm looking forward to treating fans to a festive night like no other - and asking you to give what you can to ensure this important work continues."

Rodgers also said, "Nordoff Robbins believes in the value of music for all people in our society - which is why it's so close to my heart. I understand the power of music and have witnessed how music therapy can connect people who may otherwise feel isolated or disconnected from the world."

"It's the universal values that we can all express through music that brings us together in a unique way," he added. "I'm honoured to be hosting this special online concert for the second year running, bringing together some of my friends from the music world, including one of my favourites - Sir Rod Stewart - who feel just as passionately as I do about the important work of Nordoff Robbins."

