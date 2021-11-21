James Taylor Reveals Postponed European Tour To Start In September 2022

James Taylor has announced the rescheduled dates of his recently postponed U.K. and European tour dates.

The legendary singer-songwriter was set to tour European cities early next year with his All-Star Band, in support of his latest album, American Standard, released in 2020. However, he was forced to postpone those dates due to pandemic. Taylor will now return to Europe in September 2022.

The 27-date trek will kick off in Barcelona on September 20, with the U.K. leg commencing on October 7 in Glasgow. The tour is currently scheduled to conclude on November 17 in Copenhagen.

Original tickets will be honored, with rest of the tickets on sale now.

Meanwhile, Taylor is currently on a rescheduled North American tour with special guest Jackson Browne. An extensive tour of Canada, featuring the two artists, is scheduled to be held in April-May, 2022.

European Tour Dates:

Tue September 20 2022 - BARCELONA Palau de la Musica Catalana (Spain)

Wed September 21 2022 - MADRID Auditorio Nacional De Musica (Spain)

Mon September 26 2022 - DUBLIN 3Arena

Wed September 28 2022 - STUTTGART Beethovensaal (Germany)

Thu September 29 2022 - PARIS Olympia (France)

Sun October 02 2022 - DUSSELDORF Mitsubishi Electric Hall (Germany)

Mon October 03 2022 - BRUSSELS Palais Des Beux Arts (Belgium)

Wed October 05 2022 - AMSTERDAM AFAS Live (Netherlands)

Fri October 07 2022 - GLASGOW SEC Armadillo

Sat October 08 2022 - LEEDS First Direct Arena

Mon October 10 2022 - LONDON Eventim Apollo

Tue October 11 2022 - LONDON Eventim Apollo

Thu October 13 2022 - BRIGHTON Centre

Fri October 14 2022 - BIRMINGHAM Resorts World Arena

Mon October 17 2022 - MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Fri October 28 2022 - MILAN Teatro degli Arcimboldi (Italy)

Sun October 30 2022 - ROME Auditorium Parco Della Musica (Italy)

Mon October 31 2022 - FLORENCE Teatro Verdi (Italy)

Wed November 02 2022 - BASSANA DEL GRAPPA Palabruel (Italy)

Thu November 03 2022 - TURIN Teatro Colosseo (Italy)

Mon November 07 2022 - ZURICH Samsung Hall (Switzerland)

Tue November 08 2022 - FRANKFURT Jahrhunderthalle (Germany)

Thu November 10 2022 - BERLIN Tempodrom (Germany)

Fri November 11 2022 - ANTWERP Queen Elizabeth Hall (Belgium)

Sun November 13 2022 - RANDERS Vaerkat (Denmark)

Tue November 15 2022 - STOCKHOLM Cirkus (Sweden)

Thu November 17 2022 - COPENHAGEN Opera House (Denmark)

