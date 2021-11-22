Australia PMI Data Due On Tuesday

Australia will on Tuesday see November results for the manufacturing, services and composite indexes from Markit Economics, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In October, the manufacturing PMI had a score of 58.2, while the services PMI was at 51.8 and the composite came in at 52.1.

Singapore will release October numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.3 percent on year - accelerating from 1.2 percent in September. Core CPI is called higher by an annual 2.8 percent, up from 2.5 percent a month earlier.

Taiwan will provide October figures for industrial production and retail sales; in September, output jumped 12.24 percent on year and sales rose an annual 1.26 percent.

Finally, the in Japan are closed on Tuesday for Labor Thanksgiving Day and will re-open on Wednesday.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.