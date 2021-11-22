Estonia Producer Prices Rise In October

Estonia's producer prices increased in October, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

The producer price index grew 9.0 percent year-on-year in October.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.1 percent in October.

"Compared to September, the index was affected the most by price decreases in the manufacture of wood and in electricity production," Eveli Sokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

Import prices rose 3.3 percent monthly in October and gained 22.3 percent from a year ago.

Export prices grew 2.4 percent monthly in October and increased 20.6 percent yearly.

