Turkey Consumer Confidence Decreases In November

Turkey's consumer confidence weakened in November, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 71.1 in November from 76.8 in October.

The survey was carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.

The assessment of the present financial situation of household fell to 56.1 in November from 60.7 in October.

The financial situation expectation of households decreased to 68.9 in November from 75.6 in the previous month.

The general economic situation expectation index declined to 68.2 in November from 74.2 in the prior month.

Assessment on spending money on durable goods index over next 12 months fell to 91.4 in November from 96.6 in October.

