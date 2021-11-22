Taiwan Jobless Rate Falls In October

Taiwan's jobless rate dropped in October, the Department of Census, Directorate General of Budget Accounting & Statistics, or DGBAS, said on Monday.

The unemployment rate fell by seasonally adjusted 0.08 percentage points to 3.84 percent in October.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate declined by 0.13 percentage points to 3.83 percent.

The number of unemployed persons was 456,000 in October, down by 15,000 or -3.19 percent from the previous month. However, unemployment increased by 1,000 from the last year.

The labor force participation rate rose by 0.09 percentage points to 59.02 percent in October.

At the same time, total employment grew by 28,000 to 11.44 million. However, it decreased by 65,000 from the previous year.

