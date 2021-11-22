Wall Street Targets To Open Positive

Ahead of a long Thanksgiving Weekend, there won't be many economic announcements this week. However, investors are keen on reports on new and existing home sales, durable goods orders, as well as personal income and spending.



Asian shares finished closed mixed, while European shares are trading mostly higher.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 101.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 14.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 71.00 points.

The major U.S. stock indexes moved in opposite directions during trading and finished mostly higher on Friday. The Nasdaq climbed 63.73 points or 0.4 percent to 16,057.44, but the Dow slid 268.97 points or 0.8 percent to 35,601.98. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing down 6.58 points or 0.1 percent at 4,697.96.

On the economic front, Chicago Fed National Activity for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.90, while it was down 0.13 in the prior week.

The National Association of Realtors' Existing Home Sales for October will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 6.20 million, while it was 6.29 million last month.

Two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. Five-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. Chinese stocks rose notably. China's benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 21.71 points, or 0.61 percent, to 3,582.08 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 98.63 points, or 0.39 percent, at 24,951.34.

Japanese shares reversed early losses to end on a flat note. The Nikkei finished marginally higher at 29,774.11, while the broader Topix index closed with a negative bias at 2,042.82.

Australian ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index dropped 43.40 points, or 0.59 percent, to 7,353.10, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 41.60 points, or 0.54 percent, at 7,688.30.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 15.00 points or 0.21 percent. The German DAX is adding 18.17 points or 0.11 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 24.47 points or 0.34 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is declining 12.75 points or 0.10 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.28 percent.

