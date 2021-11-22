Amazon Unveils Cyber Monday Weekend Deals

Amazon has unveiled thousands of deals for the upcoming Cyber Monday deals weekend, which kicks off on November 27 and runs through November 29.

Throughout the deals event, huge savings are available for customers across every category, as well as deep discounts on popular products and must-have items. The offers are available for, among others, electronics from Samsung and LG, home and kitchen essentials, must-have toys from Hasbro, LEGO, and Crayola, beauty favorites from Revlon, top fashion picks from Ray-Ban, and select Alexa-enabled devices like the Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series.

All weekend long, customers can also shop thousands of amazing deals from independent selling partners, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses. These include deals from women-owned, Black-owned, and military family-owned businesses. Amazon hosts more than 500,000 U.S. independent selling partners.

Cyber Monday deals are available at amazon.com/cybermonday, on the Amazon shopping app. Select Cyber Monday deals will also be available at all Amazon 4-star store and Amazon Books store locations. Prime members also can enjoy 30 minutes of early access to the hottest Lightning Deals on Amazon throughout the holiday season, and every day.

During the savings weekend, up to 30 percent savings are available on select building sets, including from LEGO and Playmobil, Hasbro games, arts and crafts toys from Crayola and other brands, and select board games including Catan and Ticket to Ride, Osmo educational kits and games, as well as Learning Resources and Educational Insights learning toys.

Further, up to 40 percent can be saved on select Orolay down jackets and parkas, select Crocs, True & Co. bras and underwear, and select Ray-Ban sunglasses, among others. Customers can save up to 20 percent on select outerwear from Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and more.

In Home and Kitchen, savings of up to 35 percent are available on select Instant Pot appliances, and select cookware and kitchen essentials, up to 31 percent on select iRobot Roomba vacuums, select air purifiers from Blue Air and Coway, and sewing machines from Brother and Singer, and up to 30 percent on select furniture.

The various offers include saving of up to 33 percent on select TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG, select headphones from Bose, Sony, and JBL, select HP monitors, laptops, and all-in-one desktops.

Deals are also available in beauty and personal care, Home Improvement, Tools, and Garden, baby products, pets, Sports and Outdoors, , Amazon Brands, and Amazon Devices.



Customers can also save up to 50 percent on all Amazon Explore experiences, hosted by local experts.

On Cyber Monday, Amazon Live will hold various livestream events showcasing a curated selection of the best deals, product demonstrations, try-on hauls, and live chats. These will be hosted by celebrities and influencers, including supermodel and entrepreneur Miranda Kerr, country singer and songwriter Jessie James Decker, and fashion influencer Aimee Song.

