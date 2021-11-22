Eurozone Consumer Confidence Lowest In 7 Months

Euro area consumer confidence deteriorated for a second straight month and at a faster than expected pace in November to its lowest level in seven months, preliminary data from the European Commission showed Monday.

The flash Eurozone consumer confidence index fell to -6.8 from -4.8 in October. Economists had forecast a score of -5.5.

The latest reading was the weakest since -8.1 in April.

The corresponding indicator for the EU shed 2.1 point to reach -8.2 in November, which was also the lowest in seven months.

Data for the latest survey was collected from November 1 to 21.

The final figures for consumer confidence is set be released along with the full monthly and consumer survey result on November 29.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.