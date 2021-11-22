Study Reveals That Cancer Survivors Have To Attend Hospital Almost 7 Times Than Normal

A new report suggests that the people who have suffered from cancer in their childhood will suffer from greater physical ailments. According to a report published in The Lancet Regional Health-Europe, the risk varies between different types of cancer. These patients have to make 5 times as many hospital visits due to heart-related problems in their forties than others.



Dr Alvina Lai, senior author of the study said, "Over 80% of children and young people diagnosed with cancer survive, but they face unique healthcare needs because of late effects brought on by cancer or its treatment."



For the research, the scientists have used the records of 3,466 people who had suffered from cancer before the age of 25 with another group of patients who did not have cancer by that age. The doctors kept a series of 183 medical conditions, both physical and mental to divide the patients accordingly.



The study shows that the lingering health effects were more prevalent in people who had gone through both chemotherapy and radiotherapy to recover from cancer. The number of radiotherapy and chemotherapy survivors are double to the number of cancer survivors who were treated with surgeries. In comparison to people who did not have cancer, the survivors visited the hospital 7 times on average.



The people also run the risk of having their cancer relapsed, and more often than not, in a far worse manner.



"We believe it's important for these long-term effects to be considered early on by families and their healthcare teams, so the benefits of a therapy can be weighed against any long-term risk," added Lai. "Awareness of these long-term issues is also important for survivors, who are better able to spot symptoms early."



The researcher have concluded that the cancer survivors usually have 10 years reduced from their life-cycle due to the normal people. "We hope that further research can investigate how to minimize the long-term effects of cancer therapies," said Lai.

