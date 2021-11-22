South Korea Consumer Confidence Index Improves Tio 107.6 - BoK

Consumer confidence in South Korea picked up steam in November, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday with a sentiment index score of 107.6 - up from 106.8 in October.

Consumer sentiment regarding current living standards was unchanged at 92, while the outlook was one point lower than in the previous month at 97.

Consumer sentiment related to future household income was unchanged at 101, and the outlook was three points higher at 115.

Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions was one point higher than in the previous month at 81, and the outlook was unchanged at 96.

The expected inflation rate for the following year was 2.7 percent.

Economic News

