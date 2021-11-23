New Zealand Rate Decision On Tap For Wednesday

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The central bank is widely expected to hike its Official Cash Rate by 25 basis points, from 0.50 percent to 0.75 percent.

Japan will see November results for the manufacturing, services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank; in October, their scores were 53.2, 50.7 and 50.7, respectively.

Singapore will release final Q3 figures for gross domestic product; in the previous three months, GDP was down 1.8 percent on quarter and up 14.7 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.