European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Composite PMI Data Due

Flash composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from Eurozone and the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit releases France flash composite PMI data for November. Economists forecast the composite output index to fall to 53.6 in November from 54.7 in October.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash PMI survey results are due. The composite index is seen easing to 51.0 in November from 52.0 a month ago.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit is scheduled to issue euro area preliminary composite PMI data. Economists expect the composite output index to drop to 53.2 in November from 54.2 in October.

In the meantime, retail sales are due from Poland. Sales are forecast to climb 12.4 percent on year, following an 11.1 percent rise in September.



Half an hour later, UK Markit/CIPS composite Purchasing Managers' survey results are due. The composite PMI is forecast to fall to 57.5 from 57.8 in October.

