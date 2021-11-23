Taiwan Industrial Production Growth Slows In October

Taiwan's industrial production increased at a softer pace in October, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Tuesday.

Industrial output grew 11.25 percent year-on-year in October, after a 11.61 percent increase September.

Manufacturing output declined 2.78 percent in October, following a 3.15 percent in the previous month. Electricity, gas and water supply output rose 9.6 percent.

Meanwhile, mining and quarrying declined 2.78 percent and water supply output decreased 3.59 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 0.24 percent in October, after a 1.75 percent growth in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales grew 6.6 percent annually in October.

Economic News

