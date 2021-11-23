South Africa Leading Index Declines In September

South Africa's composite leading index decreased in September, survey data from the South African Reserve Bank showed on Tuesday.

The composite leading index fell 2.3 percent month-on-month to 125.0 in September from 127.9 in August. Compared to a year ago, the increase was 9.3 percent versus 14.9 percent in the previous month.

Among the nine available components, seven decreases and the remaining two increased.

The largest contribution came from decreases in the US dollar-denominated export commodity price index and in the number of residential building plans approved.

The coincident index rose to 93.8 in August from 92.7 in July.

The lagging indicator rose 0.9 percent monthly to 85.0 in August from 84.2 in the prior month.

