Poland Retail Sales Surge In October

Poland's retail sales surged in October, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales grew 6.9 percent year-on-year in October, following a 2.3 percent rise in the same month last year.

Sales of textiles, clothing, footwear accelerated 29.3 percent yearly in October and those of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment surged 6.1 percent.

Sales of newspapers, books, other sale in specialized stores rose 4.2 percent and solid, liquid and gaseous fuels gained 6.9 percent.

Sales of furniture, radio, TV and household appliances, and others gained by 0.2 percent and 13.2 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 3.6 percent in October.

At current prices, retail sales rose 14.4 percent annually in October. Economists had expected a 12.4 percent growth.

Economic News

