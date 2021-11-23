The Human League Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of 'Don't You Want Me' With New Remix

The Human League have released a remix of their classic hit "Don't You Want Me" in celebration of the track's 40th anniversary.

The English trio teamed up with German DJ and producer Purple Disco Machine for the revamped version of the 80's hit.

"I can't say how happy I am with the Purple Disco Machine remix of 'Don't You Want Me,' because my favorite pop music ever is Disco," explained The Human League's lead singer Phil Oakey.

"I've been following Tino Schmidt for a few years, both for his original songs and his terrific remixes," he continued. "Although I'm happy with those remixes that are a completely alternate take to the original I'm really knocked out that Tino's mix is the first since the original that totally understands the spirit and enhances it while bringing our track right up to date, standing powerfully up against my favorite contemporary dance tunes."

"And now I'm going to listen to it again, as loud as the neighbors will stand!" "I am absolutely honored to remix 'Don't You Want Me,'" added Purple Disco Machine. "It is quite simply one of the best records ever made and I've been desperate to play a version in my DJ sets for years."

"Don't You Want Me" was released on November 27, 1981 as the fourth single from the band's third studio album Dare. The song turned out to be the group's most popular and most commercially successful single.

It was the biggest selling U.K. single of 1981, that year's Christmas No. 1, and has since sold over 1.56 million copies in the U.K., making it the 23rd-most successful single in U.K. Singles Chart history.

It also topped the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. on July 3, 1982, where it stayed for three weeks.

