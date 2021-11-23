Australia Construction Work Done Slips 0.3% In Q3

The total value of construction work done in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2021, the Australian Burau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$53.926 billion.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 3.1 percent following the 0.8 percent increase in the three months prior.

Individually, building work was down 0.9 percent on quarter to A$30.438 billion, while residential work was flat at A$18.768 billion, non-residential work was down 2.2 percent at A$11.670 billion and engineering work rose 0.4 percent to A$23.487 billion.

On a yearly basis, the value of overall construction work done increased 3.5 percent.

