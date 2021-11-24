European Economics Preview: German Ifo Business Confidence Data Due

Business sentiment survey results from Germany and France are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee publishes sentiment survey results. The business confidence index is expected to drop to 106 in November from 107 in October.

At 3.00 am ET, business sentiment data is due from the Czech Republic.

At 4.00 am ET, Germany's ifo Institute is scheduled to issue business sentiment data. The confidence index is seen at 96.6 in November versus 97.7 in October.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is expected to improve to 13 in November from 9 in the previous month.

