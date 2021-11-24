Finland Producer Price Inflation Rises In October

Finland's producer price inflation increased in October, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.

Producer prices increased 20.8 percent year-on-year in October, following a 19.1 percent rise in September.

The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to risen prices of oil products, basic metals and timber from October last year.

Import prices grew 22.6 percent annually in October and export prices rose by 23.5 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.2 percent in October, after a 2.3 percent increase in the prior month.

