Germany Ifo Business Confidence Weakens In November

German sentiment weakened in November, reports said citing survey results from the ifo Institute on Wednesday.

The business confidence index fell to 96.5 in November from 97.7 in October. The reading was forecast to drop to 96.6.

The current conditions indicator came in at 99.0, in line with expectations.

At the same time, the expectations index posted 94.2 in November. The score was expected to fall to 95.0 from October's initially estimated 95.4.

Economic News

