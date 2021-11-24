Turkey Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Rises In November

Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate rose marginally in November, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Wednesday.

The capacity utilization rate rose to 78.1 percent in November from 78.0 percent in October.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate decreased to 77.6 percent in November from 77.5 percent in the prior month.

Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose to 108.4 in November from 109.6 in October.

The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index increased to 112.0 in November from 111.3 in the previous month.

