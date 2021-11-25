Recording Academy Reveals Nominees For 2022 Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy recently announced the full list of nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Jon Batiste is the most-nominated artist this year, earning a whopping 11 nominations.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for second-most nominated, with eight each.

Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo tie for third-most nominations, with each earning seven nods.

Rodrigo received nominations in all four of the main categories - best album, best new artist, record of the year and song of the year, for "Drivers License."

Other best new artist nominees include Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, FINNEAS, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid Laroi, Saweetie and Arlo Parks.

The race for record of the year is going to be tight, with ABBA, Batiste, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X, Eilish, Doja Cat and SZA, Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, and Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon delivering equally impactful tunes.

Batiste's WE ARE, Bennett and Lady Gaga's Love for Sale, Bieber's Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Doja Cat's Planet Her (Deluxe), Eilish's Happier Than Ever, H.E.R.'s Back of My Mind, Lil Nas X's Montero, Rodrigo's Sour, Taylor Swift's Evermore and Kanye West's Donda have been nominated for album Of the year.

Ed Sheeran ("Bad Habits"), Alicia Keys feat. Brandi Carlile ("A Beautiful Noise"), Olivia Rodrigo ("drivers license"), H.E.R. ("Fight for You"), Billie Eilish ("Happier Than Ever"), Doja Cat feat. SZA ("Kiss Me More"), Silk Sonic ("Leave The Door Open"), Lil Nas X ("MONTERO [Call Me By Your Name]"), Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon ("Peaches") and Brandi Carlile ("Right On Time") are nominated for the song Of the year award.

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, "Lonely" by Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco, "Butter" by BTS, "Higher Power" by Coldplay, "Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat Featuring SZA have received nominations in the best pop duo/group performance category.

JAY-Z added three more nominations this year, bringing his career total to 83. With that, the rapper has become the most-nominated artist in the history of the Grammys.

That officially makes JAY-Z and Beyoncé the most-nominated couple in Grammy history, as Bey is the most-nominated female with 79.

Nearly 60 years after receiving his first Grammy nomination, 95-year-old music icon Tony Bennett received five more nominations in 2021.

In all, the Academy announced nominations for 86 categories for the 64th Grammy Awards, to be held on January 31.

