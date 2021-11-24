NFL Star Michael Strahan To Join Alan Shepard's Daughter On Next Blue Origin Space Flight

Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan becomes the next big name to board Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space shuttle to get a look at the blue planet from space on December 9.

The former New York Giants' legend is a host at the ABC network show, Good Morning America. The Giants' are going to retire his no. 92 shirt this Sunday to show respect to the NFL star.

Strahan will be partnered by Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of the late astronaut Alan Shepard in the New Shepard. Alan Shepard is famous for being the first astronaut in space and it is believed that New Shepard is named after the late great who went to space in a Freedom 7 capsule back on May 5, 1961.

Blue Origin tweeted "An original Shepard will fly on the New Shepard. Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of the first American in space, will embark on her own journey to space onboard #NewShepard on December 9."

This is the third flight into orbit by New Shepard since July when Jeff Bezos, along with his brother made the first trip. Blue Origins' last two trips had four passengers inside but this time, the company has increased the passenger number to 6. The 10-minute trip will include the passengers getting exposed to 6 times the pull of gravity on earth and three minutes of complete weightlessness, as it floats in the outer layer of the planet with a view of the curvature of the Earth.

Strahan said during the show, "I want to go to space. I think being there at the first launch, it really was mind-blowing."

The ticket prices are not yet revealed by Blue Origin, but according to reports, Strahan will receive a stipend from the company as he was invited to join the flight. Strahan is going to donate the amount to the Boys & Girls Club. Apart from Strahan and Churchley, Dylan Taylor, Evan Dick, Lane Bess, and Cameron Bess are also flying in the same shuttle.

Taylor is the Chairman & CEO of Voyager Space, while Evan Dick is an engineer and managing member of Dick Holdings. Bess Ventures founder Lane and his son Cameron are also going to become the first father-son duo in space.

"This mission furthers the company's vision of millions of people living and working in space for the benefit of Earth. It will be New Shepard's third human flight this year, the sixth for the program in 2021, and the 19th in its history. It will carry a full manifest of six astronauts to space for the first time," Blue Origin stated.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News