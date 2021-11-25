European Economics Preview: Germany Revised GDP, Consumer Confidence Data Due

Revised quarterly national accounts and consumer sentiment survey results are due from Germany on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's GDP data for the third quarter. According to initial estimate, the had expanded 1.8 percent sequentially, after rising 1.9 percent in the second quarter.

In the meantime, the market research group Gfk is slated to issue Germany's consumer confidence survey results. The forward-looking sentiment index is seen at -0.5 in December versus +0.9 in November.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is slated to issue producer prices data for October. Prices had advanced 23.6 percent annually in September.

Half an hour later, Sweden's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. In the meantime, Statistics Sweden issues producer prices and household lending data.



At 4.00 am ET, Poland's unemployment data is due. The jobless rate is seen at 5.5 percent in October versus 5.6 percent in September.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases Distributive Trades survey results.

At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes the account of the monetary policy meeting of the governing council held on October 27 and 28.

