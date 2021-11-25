Norway Jobless Rate Declines In September

Norway's jobless rate decreased in September, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate fell 3.6 percent in September from 4.9 percent in June. Economists had expected a rate of 3.9 percent.

The unemployment rate for September indicates the average for August to October and that for June, reflects the average for May to July.

The unemployment rate was 4.0 percent in August.

The number of unemployed persons was 104,000 in September from 142,000 in June, the agency said.

