Hong Kong Exports Rises In October

Hong Kong's merchandise exports increased in October, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

Exports rose 21.4 percent year-on-year in October, after a 16.5 percent increase in September.

Imports gained 17.7 percent annually in October, after a 23.5 percent increase in the previous month.

The trade deficit widened to HK$30.464 billion in October from HK$36.756 billion in the same month last year. In September, the deficit was HK$42.391 billion.

"Merchandise exports continued to post robust year-on-year growth in October alongside the global economic recovery, though a low base of comparison also partly contributed," a government spokesman said.

