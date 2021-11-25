Poland Jobless Rate Declines In October

Poland's jobless rate decreased marginally in October, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.5 percent in October from 5.6 percent in September. This was in line with economists' expectation.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.1 percent.

The newly registered unemployed persons decreased to 107,000 in October from 114,100 in the previous month.

The number of youth unemployed persons, which is applied to below 25 age group, fell to 108,400 in October from 111,500 in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, unemployment rate declined to 5.7 percent in October from 5.8 percent in the prior month.

