European Economics Preview: Swiss GDP Data Due

Quarterly national accounts data from Switzerland is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's import prices for October. Import price inflation is expected to climb to 19.6 percent from 17.7 percent in September.

In the meantime, retail sales and household consumption figures are due from Norway.

At 2.45 am ET, France Insee is scheduled to issue consumer sentiment survey results. The confidence index is expected to fall marginally to 98 in November from 99 in October.

At 3.00 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, releases Swiss GDP data for the third quarter. Economists forecast the to grow 2 percent sequentially after rising 1.8 percent in the second quarter.

In the meantime, economic tendency survey results are due from Sweden.

At 3.30 am ET, Statistics Sweden publishes retail sales for October. Sales had dropped 0.3 percent on month in September.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases monetary aggregates for October. M3 is forecast to grow 7.4 percent annually, the same rate as seen in September.

Also, confidence from Italy and manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results from Austria are due.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.