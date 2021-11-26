Malaysia Inflation Rises In October

Malaysia's consumer prices inflation rose in October, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 2.9 percent in October from 2.2 percent in September. Economists had expected the inflation rise 2.8 percent.

The annual growth was largely driven by the rise in prices of transport by 11.3 percent.

Prices for furnishings, households equipment and routine household maintenance rose 2.1 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 1.9 percent and those for recreation services and culture rose by 0.2 percent.

The core inflation was 0.7 percent in October.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in October.

