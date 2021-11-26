Norway Retail Sales Growth Slows In October

Norway's retail sales increased at a softer pace in October, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.

Retail sales gained 0.1 percent month-on-month in October, after a 0.4 percent rise in September.

Sales not in stores rose 8.5 percent monthly in October. Sales of culture and recreation goods increased 7.8 percent and those of information, communication and gained 4.0 percent.

Excluding motor vehicles and gas stations, retail sales rose 1.2 percent monthly in October, following a 0.5 percent increase in the preceding month.

On a year-on-year basis, retail sales fell 3.3 percent in October, following a 2.8 percent decrease in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.