Lithuania Retail Sales Growth Eases In October

Lithuania's retail sales increased at a softer pace in October, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, increased a working-day adjusted 8.9 percent year-on-year in October, after a 11.3 percent rise in September.

Sales of non-food stores surged 10.4 percent annually in October and those in specialized stores accelerated 33.7 percent.

Sales in non-specialized stores and those of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 1.6 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales declined a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in October.

