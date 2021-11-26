Sweden Retail Sales Increase In October

Sweden's retail sales increased in October, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.

Retail sales rose 5.2 percent year-on-year in October, after a 4.9 percent increase in September. Sales grew for the tenth consecutive month.

Retail sales in durables grew 7.1 percent in October and those of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores increased 3.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in October.

For the August to October period, retail sales declined 0.7 percent.

