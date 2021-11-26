Italy Consumer Confidence Weakens In November

Italy's consumer confidence weakened in November, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 117.5 in November from 118.4 in October. Economists had expected a score of 117.0.

The manufacturing confidence index increased to 116.0 in November from 115.1 in the previous month. Economists had forecast a score of 114.0.

The economic sentiment index declined to 139.8 in November from 142.2 in the prior month.

The confidence grew to 115.1 in November from 115.0 in the preceding month.

In construction, the sentiment index increased to 157.4 from 159.2 in the prior month.

The indicator for services sector fell to 111.3 from 112.1 in October and that for retail rose to 106.8 from 105.4.

