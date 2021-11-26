France Consumer Confidence Stable In November

France's consumer confidence remained unchanged in November, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.

The consumer confidence index reading was 99.0, same as in October. Economists had expected 98.0. In July, the score was 100.

The confidence level remains below its long-term average of 100.

Households' expectations regarding their future financial situation weakened one point to -8, while the one relative to their personal past financial situation fell three points to -19.

The share of households considering it was a suitable time to make major purchases increased to -15 in November from -14.

Assessment of future saving capacity remained unchanged at 33.0. In contrast, the one relative to their current saving capacity rose ten point to 13.

The share of households considering that the standard of living will improve in the next twelve months to zero from -30. At the same time, consumers view about the past standard of living in France increased to zero from -59.

The households' fears about unemployment trend decreased in November. The corresponding index fell to zero from 3.

The share of households considering that prices were on the rise over the past twelve months slightly increased. The corresponding balance gained nine points to 24. The balance on future consumer prices fell to -7 from 6.

The survey was conducted between October 27 and November 17.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.