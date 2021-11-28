Japan Retail Sales Data Due On Monday

Japan will on Monday release October figures for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Retail sales are expected to fall 1.6 percent on month and rise 1.1 percent on year after jumping 2.7 percent on month and slipping 0.6 percent on year in September.

Australia will provide Q3 numbers for inventories and gross profits. Inventories are called flat on quarter after rising 0.2 percent in the previous three months. Profits are tipped to climb 3.0 percent, slowing from 7.1 percent in Q2.

Singapore will see October figures for import, export and producer prices. In September, import prices were up 16.1 percent on year, while export prices jumped 17.3 percent and producer prices spiked 21.3 percent.

