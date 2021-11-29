Japan Data On Tap For Tuesday

Japan is scheduled to release a raft of data on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are October figures for industrial production, unemployment, housing starts and construction orders.

Industrial production is expected to rise 1.8 percent on month and fall 1.0 percent on year after slipping 5.4 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year in September. The jobless rate is called steady at 2.8 percent, while the jobs-to-applicant ratio is expected to rise to 1.17 from 1.16 a month earlier.

Housing starts are expected to climb 5.2 percent on year, up from 4.3 percent in the previous month. Construction orders are tipped to jump 24.5 percent, slowing from 27.3 percent in September.

Australia will provide October figures for building permits and private sector credit, along with Q3 figures for current account.

Permits are expected to slip 2.0 percent on month after sinking 4.3 percent in September. Credit was up 5.3 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year in September. The current account surplus is pegged at A$27.8 billion, up from A$20.5 billion in the three months prior.

South Korea will release October numbers for industrial production and retail sales. Industrial production is expected to rise 3.0 percent on year after slipping 1.8 percent in September. Retail sales were up 2.5 percent on month and 3.7 percent on year in September.

China will see November results for manufacturing, non-manufacturing and composite PMIs from the National Bureau of Statistics; in October, their scores were 49.2, 52.4 and 50.8, respectively.

Hong Kong will release October figures for retail sales; in September, sales were up 4.7 percent on year.

Thailand will provide October numbers for industrial production, current account, retail sales and its coincident index. Industrial production is expected to rise 1.6 percent on year after slipping 1.28 percent in September. The current account deficit in September was $1.3 billion, while retail sales dropped 8.1 percent on year and the score on the coincident was 126.5.

