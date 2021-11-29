European Economics Preview: Eurozone Economic Sentiment Data Due

Economic confidence from euro area and flash consumer prices from Germany are due on Monday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, foreign trade and economic confidence reports are due from Turkey.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes flash consumer prices for November. Economists expect harmonized consumer price inflation to rise to 5.6 percent from 5.4 percent in October.

In the meantime, unemployment data is due from Hungary.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden is scheduled to issue revised quarterly national accounts and foreign trade data.

At 4.00 am ET, producer price figures are due from Italy. Producer price inflation is expected to advance to 15 percent in October from 13.3 percent in September.

At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England releases mortgage approvals data for October. The number of mortgages approved in October is seen at 71,250 versus 72,600 in the previous month.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is forecast to fall to 117.5 in November from 118.6 a month ago.

At 8.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's flash consumer prices for November. Economists expect inflation to rise to 5.0 percent from 4.5 percent in October.

