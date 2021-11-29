Malaysia Exports Rises More Than Expected

Malaysia's exports rose more than expected in October, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

Exports grew 25.5 percent year-on-year to MYR 114.4 billion in October. Economists had expected a rise of 21.8 percent.

Imports gained 27.9 percent annually to MYR 88.2 billion in October. Economists had forecast a increase of 26.8 percent.

The trade surplus totaled MYR 26.2 billion in October, which was above the expected level of MYR 24.5 billion, the agency said.

On a monthly basis, exports grew 3.2 percent in October and imports increased 4.1 percent.

Economic News

