Singapore Producer Price Inflation Increases In October

Singapore's producer price inflation increased in October, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

The manufacturing producer price index increased 16.3 percent year-on-year in October, following a 14.4 percent rise in September.

The oil index surged 99.5 percent annually in October and the non-oil indices rose 8.3 percent.

The Domestic Supply Price Index grew 25.4 percent year-on-year in October, following a 21.3 percent increase in September.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 2.2 percent in October, following a 1.0 percent increase in the preceding month.

Another report from the statistical office showed that the import prices gained 20.0 percent annually in October, following a 16.3 percent increase in the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, import prices rose 3.0 in October, after a 1.8 percent gain in the prior month.

Data showed that export prices rose 20.7 percent yearly in October and grew 2.3 percent from a month ago.

