Turkey Economic Confidence Weakens In November

Turkey's economic confidence weakened in November, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The economic confidence index fell to 99.3 in November from 101.4 in October. In the same month last year, the confidence index was 95.9.

The consumer confidence index decreased to 71.1 in November from 76.8 in the previous month.

The measure of manufacturing industry morale increased to 112.0 in November and the confidence index for services grew to 119.4.

The confidence measures for retail trade improved to 121.9 in November and that for construction sector rose to 93.6.

