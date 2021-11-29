Turkey Trade Deficit Narrows In October

Turkey's trade deficit narrowed in October from last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The trade deficit narrowed to $1.438 billion in October from $2.399 billion in the same period last year. In September, trade deficit was $2.6 billion.

Exports accelerated 20.1 percent annually in October and imports gained 12.8 percent.

Excluding energy and non-monetary gold, exports grew 19.8 percent and imports rose 5.9 percent.

On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports gained 2.2 percent monthly in October and imports rose 1.3 percent.

On an annual basis, calendar adjusted exports accelerated 24.3 percent in October and imports surged 15.9 percent.

