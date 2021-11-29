Finland Consumer Confidence Weakens In November

Finland's consumer confidence weakened in November, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

The consumer sentiment index decreased to 1.2 in November from 2.7 in October.

Among the four components, consumers' views of their own at present were very bright in November and consumers intentions to buy durable goods increased.

Expectations concerning their own economy in 12 months rose and Finland's economy were corresponded to the long-term average, the agency said.

The data was collected from 1,029 persons between November 1 and 18.

